Say what?! It’s been nearly three years since Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz tied the knot, and now Lance Bass has alleged that they still might not be legally wed.

Bass — who recently officiated the Pump Rules wedding of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright — spilled the tea about Maloney, 32, and Schwartz, 36, during a recent interview on the “REALITY BYTES!” podcast.

“We just found out Tom and Katie are not married,” the former boybander, 40, claimed while discussing his nerves about the paperwork that goes along with making sure a wedding is official. “They did not send in their materials right, so, they are not married.”

Bass went on to say with a laugh that the marriage debacle “might be a little story line” on the next season of the hit Bravo series. Lisa Vanderpump officiated the August 2016 nuptials between Maloney and Schwartz in front of the entire cast of Vanderpump Rules. The couple celebrated at a gorgeous, wooded ceremony in northern California.

More recently, Taylor and Cartwright exchanged vows in Kentucky with the help of Maloney, who served as matron of honor. Schwartz shared the role of best man with Tom Sandoval. Costars Kristen Doute, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder and Ariana Madix made up Cartwright’s team of bridesmaids.

Cartwright stunned in a strapless gown for the occasion and was walked down the aisle by her father as a pianist played Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years.” The newlyweds got engaged in June 2018 at Neptune’s Net, an outdoor restaurant in Malibu.

“The location is just a place that we went to a few times and we really like it. It’s a place that my father, when he visited here, he really, really loved,” Taylor told Us Weekly following the proposal, with a nod to his father who died the year prior. “You can see the sun setting, the dolphins are out and surfers, so it’s kind of just fun to have some crabs and dinner there, so I thought I would do it there just because it meant so much to me and my father and us. It had a lot of meaning all around.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Maloney and Schwartz for comment.

