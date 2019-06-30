Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright married at a fairy-tale castle in Kentucky surrounded by friends and family on Saturday, June 29.

The couple, who got engaged in June 2018 in Malibu, tied the knot at the outdoor ceremony officiated by former ‘NSync singer Lance Bass.

Cartwright, 30, wore an off-the-shoulder gown with a long train and was walked down the aisle by her father as a pianist played Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years.”

Taylor, 39, whose father Ronald Cauchi died in December 2017, made sure his dad was also part of the ceremony at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, keeping an empty chair for his beloved parent that was decorated with a large framed photo of Ronald.

The couple’s costars Kristen Doute, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder and Ariana Madix served as bridesmaids while Katie Maloney was Brittany’s matron of honor. Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval shared the role of Taylor’s best man and Kent’s fiancé, Randall Emmett, was one of the groomsmen.

Guests in attendance included Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, as well as Southern Charm’s Shep Rose. The reception was held under a canopy decorated with greenery, with entertainment provided by the Jordan English Band.

The newlyweds, who began dating in 2015, had a low-key start to their wedding day, with the groom having “a little me time,” relaxing on his hotel bed with one of the couple’s dogs and listening to Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes.” He followed it up by having a relaxing facial, while the bride began her morning with some Dunkin’ Donuts and fun with her bridesmaids and flower girls.

Doute paid tribute to her pal ahead of the wedding, sharing a photo of the bridal party on Instagram and writing, “@brittany you are an angel, a beautiful soul & one of the absolute best friends I’ve ever had. we love you so much. thank you for choosing us to stand with you today.” She added the couple’s wedding hashtag #jaxgotitwright.

Scroll down to see pics from the couple’s romantic wedding.