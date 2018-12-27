It’s all happening for Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright! The Vanderpump Rules couple checked food and cake tasting off their wedding checklist on Wednesday, December 26.

“Food and cake tastings today!! It’s getting REAL! I’m so excited to marry my best friend ❤️,” Cartwright, 29, captioned a sweet snap of the couple kissing outside their wedding venue, the Kentucky Castle, in Versailles, Kentucky.

On her Instagram Story, Cartwright added, “Wedding tasting today! Ahhhh it’s all getting real.”

Taylor, 39, also documented their Wednesday wedding outing on his Instagram Story.

“Wow … Jesus,” exclaimed, the SUR bartender, who was clearly impressed by the venue as they took a tour.

Taylor and Cartwright got engaged in June. Months later, Us revealed that the couple switched their wedding location from Malibu Wines to the Kentucky Castle. According to a source, they changed their minds to be closer to Cartwright’s family, who reside down south.

A year before Taylor popped the question, he was caught cheating on Cartwright with fellow SURver Faith Stowers. Last month, the couple opened up exclusively to Us about moving past the scandal.

“I see him every single day making efforts and he’s completely changed the way he treats me, the way he talks to me, the way he listens to me. Every single thing about our relationship is better,” Cartwright told Us. “I know how much he’s wanting the wedding and how much he’s wanting to marry me, how much effort he’s putting into the wedding, just as much as me. I don’t know, whenever you know somebody as well as I know Jax, you can just tell.”

Taylor added that the loss of his father, who died in December 2017, helped him become a better person. “My dad was the best father you can possibly imagine, the best husband you can possibly imagine, and I just want to be just like him,” he told Us. “That’s my goal.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!