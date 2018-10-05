SUR-prise? Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright may have sealed the deal on their Kentucky wedding location, but the duo weren’t always planning on tying the knot in the south.

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the bartender bad boy, 39, and the waitress, 29, had their hearts set on exchanging vows at Malibu Wines, but chose to have the ceremony in Kentucky instead due to financial reasons and to be closer to Cartwright’s family who live there. Another insider previously told Us that the Bravo personalities will wed in the summer of 2019.

Taylor took to Instagram on Thursday, October 4, to confirm that he and Cartwright will tie the knot at the Kentucky Castle. The pair got engaged in June and celebrated their happy news in August with their Vanderpump Rules costars at the Inn of the Seventh Ray. A source told Us at the time that the festivities were “joyful” and “full of drinks, good times, memories and just total fun.”

Cartwright raved about the celebration via Instagram at the time, writing that she celebrated her “enchanted engagement” surrounded by her loved ones: “I woke up feeling SO loved and So lucky. Last night was MAGICAL and I am so blessed to have so man amazing loved ones to share these moments with.”

Before Taylor popped the question, he came under fire for cheating on then-girlfriend Cartwright with their coworker, Faith Stowers. The tumultuous ordeal unraveled in December 2017 on Vanderpump Rules season 6. Although Taylor and Cartwright briefly split, they made up and have been together since.

Vanderpump Rules season 7 is expected to air on Bravo later this year.

