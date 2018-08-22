A night full of SUR-prises! Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright enjoyed a night out on the town with their Vanderpump Rules costars for a fun-filled engagement party.

The hunky bartender, 39, and the 29-year-old waitress sported all-white ensembles as they partied at the Inn of the Seventh Ray in Topanga Canyon, California, for the special occasion on Tuesday, August 21. They were joined by Lala Kent, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Stassi Schroeder, Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie and more pals. The Bravo stars shared videos of themselves via social media drinking and snapping selfies on a party bus while en route to the venue. A source tells Us that the party was filmed.

Cartwright reflected on the evening in a sweet Instagram picture with her fiancé on Wednesday, August 22. “Enchanted engagement of my dreams!! I woke up feeling SO loved and SO lucky,” she wrote. “Last night was MAGICAL and I am so blessed to have so many amazing loved ones to share these moments with.”

A source told Us that the party was a “joyful celebration of Jax and Brittany” and it was “full of drinks, good times, memories and just total fun.”

Taylor popped the question in June with a 3.14 carat cushion cut sparkler. “She said yes!!!” he captioned an Instagram snapshot at the time of his future bride. “I can’t wait for y’all to see how this happened next season!!! I am marrying the woman of my dreams and I could not be happier!!”

Before their happy news, Taylor cheated on Cartwright with their coworker Faith Stowers. The situation unfolded in December 2017 on Vanderpump Rules season 6 and the couple briefly split before reconciling.

Vanderpump Rules season 7 is expected to air on Bravo later this year.

