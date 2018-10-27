Party on! Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright flew to Mexico on Friday, October 26, to celebrate their engagement with Vanderpump Rules castmates including Stassi Schroeder, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney and Lala Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett.

Jax and Brittany, who announced their engagement in June, boarded a private jet to Cabo San Lucas, courtesy of Lala and her film producer love. “Let the engagement kick in……..again,” he captioned a photo that showed the couple with their pals.

The group are staying at the luxury Villa Bellissima overlooking the beach with their own private chefs, as shown in their Instagram Stories.

The stunning villa features eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a home theater and swimming pools overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

“What is this place?” Jax said as he shared a video of their hangout as they were greeted by margaritas. “Oh, my god, this house is ridiculous.”

“Thank you @lalakent and @randallemmettfilms,” he captioned another video. “@brittany and I love you guys so much.”

The hosts of this weekend’s festivities, Lala and Randall, announced their engagement in September, after the reality star’s boyfriend surprised her with a magical proposal during her 28th birthday celebration in Cabo.

The crew all headed out for drinks at an outdoor bar on Friday night, where they all donned NSFW headbands.

On Saturday, October 27, they began the activities portion of the weekend, starting with dune buggy rides.

Check out pics from the festivities below.