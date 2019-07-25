Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are headed to the chapel … for the first time? Three years after viewers saw the couple exchange vows on Vanderpump Rules, they have reportedly decided to make their union official.

According to E! News, Tom and Katie obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 24. Newlyweds Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, Lala Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett and even Lisa Vanderpump are in Sin City for the occasion.

The Bravolebrities’ reported trip down the aisle comes two weeks after Lance Bass, who officiated Jax and Brittany’s nuptials last month, dropped the bomb that Schwartz and Katie were never legally married.

“We just found out Tom and Katie are not married,” the former ‘NSync star revealed on the “Reality Bytes!” podcast on July 10, noting that the drama might be “a little story line” on season 8. “They did not send in their materials right, so, they are not married.”

Days later, the former boybander apologized for spilling the tea.

“I didn’t know it was a secret,” Bass said on Strahan and Sara on July 16. “I don’t know reality television like that. I apologize, I’m sorry. You’ll just have to watch [Vanderpump Rules]. You’ll have to see the show to see what really happens.”

While Schwartz and Katie have yet to publicly comment on their marital status, Lisa teased the upcoming season exclusively to Us Weekly earlier this month.

“A lot of really strong dynamics of how things change and how they’ve grown up. You see them advancing,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum dished on July 18. “One step forward, two steps back. It’s a great season, as always. It’s gonna be a long season because there’s a lot of content and complicated dynamics.”

Scroll through to see photos of the Vanderpump Rules cast in Las Vegas:Schwartz shared a photo of Katie on their way to Las Vegas on Wednesday via his Instagram Story.