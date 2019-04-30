The cast of Vanderpump Rules really is growing up! Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney officially no longer live down the hall from costars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

The married couple recently gave fans a look inside their new Los Angeles home via social media, showing off their pool, fireplace and newly renovated kitchen.

Last month, Katie confirmed the duo were set to move during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“Yeah, we might be in escrow? I haven’t told anyone … until now!” she gushed on March 4. “I know, now we can have babies.”

Katie and Tom, who started dating before the Bravo cameras began documenting their relationship in 2013, tied the knot 2016. The Tom Tom co-owner previously told Us Weekly exclusively that the pair are still having “informal talks” about starting a family.

“Of course you still have good days and bad days, but compared to where we were six, seven years ago, oh my God. It’s just a world’s difference,” Tom told Us in September 2018. “We haven’t inked anything. But I love babies.”

While Katie and Tom may be the latest Pump Rules couple to show off their new digs, they aren’t the only members of the SUR family who have recently made moves. Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix ditched their West Hollywood apartment for a five-bedroom and five-and-a-half-bathroom house in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley in February.

“Ariana is so happy. It’s so great,” Sandoval told Us at the time, noting the duo can finally run their air conditioning and microwave at the same time. “It’s a big, beautiful house. We saw a lot of houses, and this one had definitely the nicest finishes. It has pocket doors, so it fully opens up. Indoor-outdoor living space. It’s got a pool, jacuzzi. It’s so sexy.”

Kristen Doute, for her part, bought a fixer-upper in LA and started renovations earlier this month.

“Guys, I’m think I’m more of a Joanna than a Chip. Damn it!” she said after helping out with the demolition on April 23 via her Instagram Story.

Brittany and Jax, who are set to wed in Kentucky in June, also confirmed in April that they recently purchased a new place together.

Here’s looking at Stassi Schroeder to round-out the recent Pump Rules real estate boom. In the meantime, scroll through for a look inside the Maloney-Schwartz home: