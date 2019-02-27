Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s new $2 million home has perks aplenty — and yes, they can finally run their air conditioner and microwave at the same time.

“That was actually one of the first things we did,” Sandoval, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively in a new interview. “We turned the AC on and ran the microwave.”

Vanderpump Rules viewers are well aware that the power would go out in the couple’s old West Hollywood apartment whenever they attempted to simultaneously run the two common household appliances. Luckily for them, the farmhouse-style, five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom house they recently purchased in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley is newly built and functions just fine.

“Ariana is so happy. It’s so great,” Sandoval told Us. “It’s a big, beautiful house. We saw a lot of houses, and this one had definitely the nicest finishes. It has pocket doors, so it fully opens up. Indoor-outdoor living space. It’s got a pool, jacuzzi. It’s so sexy.”

The Bravo personalities turned to one of the TomTom Bar co-owners’ longtime pals during the search for their perfect house.

“One of my best friends, Doug [McFarland], we grew up together. I’ve known him since I was 3 years old, and he just happens to be in real estate, so he’s my real estate agent,” Sandoval explained. “I definitely trust him.”

The St. Louis native told Us that he and Madix, 33, have been working “well together” while decorating and furnishing their new digs.

“Ariana’s definitely pretty good,” he said about his girlfriend of four years, whom he began dating in 2014 after splitting from their costar and former SUR coworker Kristen Doute. “She’s more about the overall aesthetic. … I’ll be like, ‘I just want that art piece or that chair,’ and she helps incorporate it.”

One thing that Sandoval is doing on his own is building a bar inside the house. “I’m gonna be starting a podcast and I’m gonna have it at the bar in our place,” he revealed to Us. “We have a lot of stuff going on.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

