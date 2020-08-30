Welcome home! Kim Kardashian, Prince William and Duchess Kate, Jessica Simpson and more celebrities live in expectedly lavish houses that would make anyone jealous.

Stars spend a lot of time finding their dream homes, only to up and move to other properties that are just as extraordinary. Whether they are still occupied by famous faces or not, Us Weekly is taking a look at some of the houses celebs have inhabited through the years.

Inspiration for interior design can stem from a variety of sources, including Disney Channel shows and old Hollywood stars — especially if you’re a Jenner.

“I told [interior designer] Martyn [Lawrence Bullard] I wanted a fresh, fun vibe to match the way I was feeling,” Kylie Jenner revealed to Architectural Digest in her March 2019 cover story. “Color was essential. I love pink, and I wanted a lot of it!”

Bullard added: “Kylie feels a deep connection to Marilyn Monroe, so we placed a series of Warhol screen prints of Marilyn along the main stairway. In general, we selected artworks that felt appropriate for a young collector with feminine tastes. Everything reflects Kylie’s personality.”

When it came time for her sister Kendall Jenner to show off her house in her own September 2020 cover story, the model displayed her “Hannah Montana room,” which contained clothes, shoes and accessories.

“It’s always kind of a mess,” she admitted to the magazine. “This is where I do all my fittings and kind of throw clothes in here. This is where I pack for long trips or trips at all. Even if it is a little bit cluttered in here or a little bit of a mess, I know where everything is.”

Other stars keep their living situation more private, but that does not stop the public from wanting details. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from the royal family in March 2020, the pair purchased a $14.65 million house in California.

The couple planned to renovate the estate too. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2020, “Meghan’s taking time off to update some of the rooms to suit their style, including their and Archie’s bedrooms, the main living area, the kitchen and the gym.”

Scroll down to see some of the most jaw-dropping celebrity homes ever!