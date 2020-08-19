Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to turn their new Montecito, California, house into a home, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Meghan’s taking time off to update some of the rooms to suit their style, including their and Archie’s bedrooms, the main living area, the kitchen and the gym,” says the source.

The former actress, 39, and the former military pilot, 35, also plan to make a special, fun place for their 15-month-old son next to their rose garden, swimming pool and tennis courts: “The outdoor play area will be decked out with swings and slides, a climbing frame and a tea area for Archie and his new little pals,” shares the source. “Meghan’s counting the days until Archie can start interacting with children his own age.”

And since the house already has its own wine cellar, Harry wants a custom bar. “He’s talking about building a tasteful drinking area by the pool” for when their friends and neighbors visit, adds the source.

Meghan and Harry will be seeing a lot of the Suits alum’s mom and go-to babysitter, Doria Ragland, too. The same source told Us earlier this month that the pair are converting one of the guesthouses on their 18,671 square-foot estate into a home for Ragland, “who plans to split her time between L.A. and Montecito.”

As previously reported, Meghan, 39, and Harry purchased a nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom mansion in the Santa Barbara, California, neighborhood for $14.65 million in mid-June. (The duo had been living in Meghan’s native Los Angeles since March after stepping back from the royal family.)

“Meghan visited Montecito in her teens and fell in love with the picturesque scenery and stunning architecture,” a source told Us earlier this month. “Moving there was always an option, but to begin with, she and Harry wanted to give Los Angeles a shot. Unfortunately, Harry absolutely hated it — the timing was so wrong amid the [coronavirus] pandemic and they lacked privacy.”

