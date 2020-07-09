A whole new world! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Los Angeles with son Archie in March 2020 following their step back from the royal family. Since then, the couple have focused on charity work, addressed security concerns and lived in a celebrity’s multimillion-dollar mansion.

Harry and Meghan announced their plans to leave their positions as senior members of the royal family in January 2020. Amid the change, they set up residence in Vancouver Island, Canada. However, the twosome left the country in March 2020 and made a permanent move to her native L.A.

“Harry and Meghan were really excited to move to L.A.,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2020. “The timing is tricky of course, but this is something they’ve been hoping for and seriously planning for several months now.”

The change in scenery looked a bit different than the pair envisioned, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they still found ways to integrate into their new location despite quarantine.

Their main goal remains “to change lives for the better,” according to an insider. When they are not volunteering their time and efforts, Harry and the former actress “order from Whole Foods or Trader Joe’s, and they don’t have a chef right now, so Meghan often cooks.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also mapped out their plans for the future, including signing a speaking engagement contract with the same agency that represents the Obamas and the Clintons and shutting down their Sussex Royal charity while prepping the launch of Archewell.

Former royal protection officer Simon Morgan predicted that the transition to life in the United States would be difficult on the duo. “To make the move to L.A. kind of puts you very much in the spotlight,” he exclusively told Us Weekly’s Royally Us in June 2020. “The whole nature of that kind of environment is 24/7. It’s constant, you know? So I think, yeah — from a protection perspective, you know, it’s not an ideal choice. But there again, you know, people want to lead their lives and you as the protection team just have to work around that.”

Scroll down to learn more about Harry and Meghan’s life in Los Angeles!