Spreading their wings! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a lot of new projects and a new nonprofit organization in the works after wrapping up their official senior royal duties last month.

The couple are set to launch a wellbeing website, multimedia educational empire and run emotional support groups as a part of their new venture, Us Weekly can confirm.

The pair, whose final day as working royals was on March 31, have named their new venture Archewell, derived from the Greek word “Arche” meaning “source of action,” the Telegraph reported on Monday, April 6.

“We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name,” the duo told The Telegraph of the connection to their 11-month-old son, Archie. “To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”

After paperwork for the nonprofit, filed last month in the U.S., surfaced, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, were forced to preemptively announce their next steps, despite originally wanting to wait until the coronavirus pandemic was more under control.

“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be,” the couple, who are now based in Los Angeles, told the outlet.

They further explained the origin of the name saying, “Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”

When it comes to the website aspect of this project, it will focus on “information in the field of nutrition, general health and mental health” as well as an entertainment section. (Meghan previously ran her own lifestyle website, The Tig, which she closed down in April 2017.)

Other plans linked to the Archewell foundation are “organising and conducting support groups for persons in need” such as “emotional counseling, coordinating social, personal care, and psychological services,” the royals revealed.

One day prior, fans of the couple launched a new campaign in honor of Archie’s first birthday on May 6 called #ArchieDay that will help raise funds to give back to those in need around the world.

“One year later, motivated by the pure joy of Archie’s arrival and the very serious circumstances of our time, we introduce a campaign in honor of his first birthday and to promote those principles we hold dear,” the statement via the Instagram account @_archieday_ read on Sunday, April 5. “Community, kindness and compassion. It is in that spirit, we kick off the #ArchieDay fundraiser in benefit of vulnerable children affected by the coronavirus epidemic. We are all in this together. We will get through this together. We would love your support.”

A few days earlier, the former military pilot and the former Suits star announced the end of their Sussex Royal Instagram account in preparation for the next phase of their lives, which saw them step down as senior working members of the British royal family. While they will keep their His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness titles, they will no longer be using HRH or the word “royal” in connection with their charitable endeavors.

“Thank you to this community for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world,” the final post read on March 30.