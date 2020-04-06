Doing good! Fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are honoring the couple’s 11-month-old son, Archie, in a big way before his 1st birthday next month.

On Sunday, April 5, a fan account on Instagram, dubbed @_archieday_, asked for other royal supporters to donate charitable contributions to children who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. “Before COVID-19 became an ominous presence in our lives, a group of us got together to organise a fundraising campaign to honour the principles emphasized by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their humanitarian efforts: community, kindness, and compassion for vulnerable people and ecologies,” the Instagram update began.

The account stated that the campaign would “build on previous efforts” launched in support of Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, including last year’s #GlobablSussexBabyShower. For the previous effort, a fan account for Meghan, specifically, asked others to make contributions to some of the charities and patronages that the Suits alum regards highly. However, the #ArchieDay campaign is inspired by the baby’s milestone birthday.

“One year later, motivated by the pure joy of Archie’s arrival and the very serious circumstances of our time, we introduce a campaign in honor of his first birthday and to promote those principles we hold dear. Community, kindness and compassion,” the statement continued. “It is in that spirit, we kick off the #ArchieDay fundraiser in benefit of vulnerable children affected by the coronavirus epidemic. We are all in this together. We will get through this together. We would love your support.”

In closing, the post added, “Happy birthday, sweet Archie.”

Harry and Meghan, who wed in May 2018, welcomed Archie on May 6, 2019. For his 1st birthday, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the big plans that the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex have for the special occasion. Harry and Meghan will be “celebrating at Queen Elizabeth II’s Scottish estate, Balmoral … and have talked to the queen about having a picnic on the grounds,” an insider shared on March 26, noting how “excited” the 93-year-old monarch is to reunite with her grandson.

“Archie loves being outside, and you can already tell he’s inherited [Prince] Charles’ passion for nature,” the source added. “He gets so excited at seeing all the trees. Now that he’s just walking, he’s into everything — he’ll often end up covered in mud!”

Though the duo are enjoying being parents to Archie, they aren’t in a hurry to try for a second child just yet. “They’ll be trying in earnest pretty soon,” an insider told Us exclusively last month. “They just want to get firmly settled into their new surroundings first and give Archie as much attention as they can.”