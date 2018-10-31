It’s happening! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan (nee Markle) are expanding their family. Kensington Palace confirmed on Monday, October 15, that the couple are expecting their first child together. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the palace said in a statement.

An insider previously told Us Weekly that they “both think that when the moment feels right, that will be the right time to go for it.”

The source added: “They’ll make fantastic parents.”

