



Using her platform for positive impact! Duchess Meghan guest-edited the September 2019 issue of British Vogue and Us Weekly has all the details.

The former Suits star, 37, worked with the publication on its forthcoming edition titled Forces for Change, which is set to highlight the work of individuals who are breaking barriers and using their voices to better our world.

The cover features 15 women including actors and activists Laverne Cox, Yara Shahidi, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Jane Fonda.

Inside the issue, Meghan sits down with the former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama for a candid conversation. The Duchess’ husband, Prince Harry, meanwhile, interviewed Jane Goodall, an 85-year-old English primatologist and anthropologist.

“These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, to take the year’s most read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today,” Meghan said in a press release issued on Sunday, July 28. “Through this lens I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light.”

The Duchess of Sussex added: “I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in June that “Meghan will be writing an opinion piece of her own as well as bringing a selection of female change-makers on board to write their own personal essays.”

The insider shared that new photos of Meghan would be featured inside the pages of the issue. The pictures were taken at Frogmore Cottage, the home she shares with husband Prince Harry and their 2-month-old son, Archie.

The September 2019 Vogue issue puts the spotlight on the following inspiring 15 women:

Adwoa Aboah: Mental health campaigner and model

Adut Akech: Model and former refugee

Ramla Ali: Boxer

Jacinda Ardern: Prime Minister of New Zealand

Sinead Burke: Diversity advocate and lecturer

Gemma Chan: Campaigner and actor

Laverne Cox: LGBTQIA+ advocate and actor

Jane Fonda: Campaigner and actor

Salma Hayek Pinault: Women’s rights advocate, actor and producer

Francesca Hayward: Royal Ballet principal dancer

Jameela Jamil: Body positivity advocate and actor

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie: Author

Yara Shahidi: Founder of Eighteen x 18 and actor

Greta Thunberg: Climate change campaigner and student

Christy Turlington Burns: Founder of Every Mother Counts and model

The September 2019 issue of British Vogue is set to hit newsstands on Friday, August 2.

