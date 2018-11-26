Retrofitted for a prince! New details have emerged about the cottage Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will soon call home. It’s the latest development for the couple, who married this May and announced in October that they’re expecting their first child.

In between those two milestones, Harry and Meghan took their first joint royal tour — traveling to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga this summer — and an insider tells Us Weekly the couple submitted planning documents for the cottage during the trip.

Scroll down to see photos of Frogmore House, part of the royal Windsor Estate, and to read about Harry and Meghan’s cottage on the property.