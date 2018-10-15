Royal baby on board! Duchess Meghan (nee Markle) and Prince Harry are expecting their first child, Us Weekly can confirm.

Kensington Palace released an announcement in the early hours of Monday, October 15, writing, “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.”

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the palace added.

The news comes hours after Meghan and Harry touched down in Australia for their first international tour together.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

The royal pair, who tied the knot in May, have been open about their desire to expand their brood. During the couple’s first joint interview in November 2017 following their engagement, Harry, 33, revealed that they are keen to “start a family in the near future.”

Their interest in having little ones has only grown since exchanging vows. “Having children is definitely a priority,” a source close to the Suits alum, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly in early June. “She and Harry want to start a family right away — and she’ll start trying as soon as she can.”

However, a royal insider countered that the newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven’t felt any pressure. “Harry and Meghan won’t rush into anything. They have a lot on their plate right now,” the source explained. “But they both think that when the moment feels right, that will be the right time to go for it. They’ll make fantastic parents.”

Whenever the new royal baby arrives, the rest of Britain’s most prominent family will be delighted to welcome him or her. Duchess Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, is also looking forward to meeting the bundle of joy to-be. “She’s very excited for Meghan to become a mother,” the insider noted.

The Captain General Royal Marines previously expressed his excitement for fatherhood during a 2012 interview with ABC News. “I’ve longed for kids since I was very, very young,” he said at the time. “I’m waiting to find the right person, someone who is willing to take on the job.”

Harry, who met Meghan in the summer of 2016, echoed his remarks in April 2017. “I would love to have kids,” he gushed to The Telegraph’s Man Dad podcast.

Stay up to date with the latest Royal news by subscribing to our new podcast ‘Royally Us’ below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!