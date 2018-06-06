Watched by more than two billion people worldwide, Duchess Meghan (née Markle) and Prince Harry’s May 19 wedding was the event of a lifetime. Or, as is often the case with royals, the event of the week. Three days later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared at their first official event. Then, they had plans to whisk themselves away on their honeymoon, a royal insider says in the new issue of Us Weekly. The palace kept the location top secret, but “one thing is for sure,” says the insider, “both want to be somewhere hot and sunny for two weeks. They want a good mix of sea and sun.”

There’s something else Meghan, 36, and Harry, 33, both want: a family of their own. They’ve publicly commented on their plans to have a baby before. But sources close to the couple share with Us that since their wedding, that desire has only grown. Now, “having children is definitely a priority,” says a source close to Meghan. “She and Harry want to start a family right away — and she’ll start trying as soon as she can.”

The royal insider seconds the duo’s enthusiasm. “They both can’t wait to start a family,” says the insider. But they also caution that timing is all-important with royals: “Harry and Meghan won’t rush into anything. They have a lot on their plate right now. But they both think that when the moment feels right, that will be the time to go for it. They’ll make fantastic parents.”

Whenever baby Sussex arrives, the wee one will certainly have a luxe place to lay his or her royal head. Since the former Suits star moved to London, she and Harry have been sharing Nottingham Cottage, a.k.a. “Nott Cott.” But their cozy love nest is merely a starter home. “It’s perfect for right now, but not for the future, especially when they start a family,” shares the insider. “I can’t see them there beyond next summer.”

In the meantime, the duo have signed a two-year lease on a $5.4 million house within the Great Tew Estate in the Cotswolds, a 90-minute drive outside London. “Renting in the Cotswolds was something they’d discussed before the engagement,” says the insider. “They loved the idea of having a bolt-hole to escape to when London gets too much.”

The home — on the same verdant, 4,000-acre grounds as David and Victoria Beckham’s country getaway — will also serve as a landing base for Meghan’s guests, adds the insider: “She has so many friends overseas, it’ll be nice to properly host them where they can have privacy.”

And, of course, it would be a great place to begin raising a bundle a joy. Though committed philanthropist Meghan is thrilled to begin championing the causes she supports, she’s also ready to have it all, raising a family at the same time. Her mother, Doria Ragland, definitely supports that plan. As another confidant shares, “Doria is expecting to be a grandmother by this time next year. She’s very excited for Meghan to become a mother.”

