Wedding bells are ringing! Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on November 27, the world has been anxiously awaiting their wedding day. The couple, who met in London in July 2016 and confirmed their relationship that November, have shared updates with the public throughout the planning process.

Here’s everything we know about Harry and Markle’s upcoming royal nuptials so far. Check back for updates as we get closer to the big day!