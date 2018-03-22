Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding Invitations Have Officially Been Mailed

The invitations for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding have officially been mailed, Kensington Palace announced on Thursday, March 22.

Around 600 people have been invited to the May 19 service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. All 600 guests have also been invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s celebratory lunchtime reception at St George’s Hall. However, only about 200 guests have been invited to the private reception at Frogmore House.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 12, 2018. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The invitations were produced by Barnard & Westwood, the London-based printing company that has held a royal warrant for printing by appointment for the Queen since 1985 and Prince Charles since 2012. The invitations are stamped in gold and then burnished, while the edges are bevelled and gilded. They also feature Charles’ Three Feather Badge. In addition, the guests’ names are added with a calligraphy printer.

Newly released photos of the invitations state that the dress code is a uniform, morning coat or lounge suit.

The news comes two days after the palace announced that the couple asked Violet Bakery owner Claire Ptak of London to create a lemon elderflower cake for their reception. “I can’t tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding cake,” the pastry chef said in a statement. “Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavor, makes this the most exciting event to be a part of.”

The prince, 33, and the Suits alum, 36, began dating around July 2016. They announced their engagement in November 2017.

