Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had spring in mind while choosing the pastry chef who will make the cake for their May 19 wedding.

The couple announced via Kensington Palace on Tuesday, March 20, that they have asked Violet Bakery owner Claire Ptak of London to create a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the flavors of spring. It will be topped with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.

Ptak previously worked as a pastry chef under Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkeley, California. She moved to London and eventually opened Violet Bakery in 2010. The food writer is known for using high-quality, seasonal and organic ingredients in her baked goods.

The Suits alum, 36, is already acquainted with Ptak. She interviewed the baker for her former lifestyle website The Tig, which she shut down in April 2017.

“I can’t tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding cake,” Ptak said in a statement. “Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavor, makes this the most exciting event to be a part of.”

Harry, 33, and Markle announced their engagement in November. They will tie the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. More than 2,600 people, many of them members of the public, will be invited to the royal wedding.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!