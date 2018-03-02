The guest list for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding just became a lot bigger! The couple announced that they have invited thousands of members of the public to their May 19 nuptials at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their wedding day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too,” Kensington Palace said in a press release on Friday, March 2. “This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the bride and groom.”

Nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices will nominate 1,200 commoners from a “broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities,” according to the statement.

The guest list will also include 200 people from a range of charities and organizations that have close ties to the bride and groom; 100 pupils from The Royal School, Great Park, Windsor and St George’s School, Windsor Castle; 610 Windsor Castle community members, including residents and members of the St George’s Chapel community; and 530 members of The Royal Households and the Crown Estate.

The prince, 33, and the Suits alum, 36, announced their engagement in November. They recently teamed up with Prince William and Duchess Kate at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in London, where Markle called her bond with her future in-laws “togetherness at its finest.”