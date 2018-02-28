Meghan Markle already has a strong bond with her future in-laws. The Suits alum was joined by her fiancé, Prince Harry, as well as Prince William and Duchess Kate at the Royal Foundation Forum in London on Wednesday, February 28, for their first official engagement as a foursome.

During the appearance, the couples opened up about their close relationship, both personal and professional. “I think it’s really good that we’ve got four different personalities,” Harry, 33, said.

“You know, we’ve all got that same passion to want to make a difference. But [we have] different opinions, and I think those opinions work really, really well [together],” he continued. “Working as a family does have its challenges. Of course it does. … But we’re stuck together for the rest of our lives.”

Markle, 36, then chimed in: “Togetherness at its finest.”

While Wednesday’s event marked the foursome’s first engagement as a group, they previously celebrated Christmas together and attended a holiday church service with Queen Elizabeth II.

The former actress and Kate, who is expecting her third child, are already thick as thieves, though. Markle has been helping the 36-year-old duchess around Kensington Palace whenever she can — and even offers advice for easing Kate’s severe morning sickness. “She shares tips she’s read about healthy eating,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly.

Of course, William, 35, dotes on his wife, too. The prince “does all he can to make sure she’s comfortable,” another insider told Us. “He just wants her to feel supported.”