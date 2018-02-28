Coolest quartet ever! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Duchess Kate and Prince William participated in a royal engagement together for the first time on Wednesday, February 28, for the inaugural Royal Foundation Forum in London.

At the event — titled “Making a Difference Together”— the foursome appeared on stage to discuss why the charitable Royal Foundation was set up, the projects they are working on and their goals for the years ahead.

Former Suits actress Markle will formally become the fourth patron of the Royal Foundation following her wedding to Harry on May 19.