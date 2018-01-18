Planning for the next royal wedding reception is already underway! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have begun hammering out the details for the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and following reception during their upcoming May 19 nuptials.

While Harry and the Suits alum plan to defy tradition in many ways, “the wedding will be split into two, much like William and Kate did,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “So both Meghan and Harry will have second outfits for the evening reception.”

However, there are very few ways that the couple will be emulating Prince William’s nuptials with Duchess Kate and other royal weddings in the past. “With the wedding, they both want to do things their way,” a second source previously told Us. “While they will always be mindful of traditions, the day is ultimately about them and what they want to do.”

What they want, the first source echos, is a night their guests will never forget. “The pair want to make the night as fun as possible,” explains the insider. “With live [music], expect the party to go on until the early hours.”

While no musical act has been confirmed by the couple, the source reveals that Ed Sheeran is at the “top of Harry’s list” of performers for the big night.

The “Perfect” crooner would seemingly be ready to perform should he be asked. In December, Sheeran was asked by reporters if he would like to take the stage at the nuptials, to which he replied: “Yeah, why not?”

Despite the fact that TableTalk will handle catering, as they did with William and Kate’s wedding, Harry and Markle will have “a dinner menu that reflects both their tastes,” the source explains, noting: “It won’t be as British as Kate and William had.”

A more American-based cuisine than in past royal weddings is just one way the Los Angeles native is incorporating her culture. “Meghan is keen to include some American traditions in this wedding,” says the source. “One of which will be having a Maid of Honor.”

The duo announced their engagement in November 2017, weeks after Prince Harry proposed to his girlfriend of over a year. While the pair kept their relationship relatively private prior to their engagement, they have opted for a televised wedding. “The couple of course want the day to be a special, celebratory moment for their friends and family,” a spokesperson for the couple told Us in November. “They also want the day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too and are currently working through ideas for how this might be achieved.”

For more of what to expect from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming nuptials, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly on stands now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!