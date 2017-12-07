Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming wedding could get even more perfect with the potential addition of performer Ed Sheeran.

The singer, 26, caught up with reporters at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, December 7, where he received an MBE from Prince Charles on behalf of Queen Elizabeth, signifying Sheeran is a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in recognition of his services to music and charity.

When one reporter asked if he would like to sing at the newly engaged couple’s May 2018 nuptials, Sheeran replied, “Yeah, why not?”

Sheeran opened up earlier this month about his relationship with the royal family, and explained that he would sing at the wedding if he was “free.”

“I get asked this all the time like I know the Royal family. I’ve met Harry once!” he told Entertainment Tonight at KIIS-FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Friday, December 1. “[And] that was in 2011 at his grans’ Jubilee, and it was like, ‘Hey.’ ‘Hey’… I barely know him!”

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed on November 28 that the wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England will be televised.

“The couple of course want the day to be a special, celebratory moment for their friends and family,” the spokesperson said. “They also want the day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too and are currently working through ideas for how this might be achieved.”

The spokesperson added: “This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters of the bride and groom.”

