Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding Will Be Televised

It’s safe to officially start planning your royal wedding viewing parties! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials will be televised, a spokesperson for the newly engaged couple confirmed on Tuesday, November 28.

“The couple of course want the day to be a special, celebratory moment for their friends and family,” the spokesperson said. “They also want the day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too and are currently working through ideas for how this might be achieved.”

“This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters of the bride and groom,” the spokesperson added.

Royal palace officials announced Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, were engaged on Monday, November 27. Kensington Palace revealed the next day that the pair will wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England in May 2018.

“Her Majesty The Queen has granted permission for the wedding to take place at the Chapel,” royal palace officials said in a statement. “The Royal Family will pay for the wedding. Further details about the wedding will be announced in due course.”

Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones also got married at St. George’s Chapel in June 1999, and after the ceremony, the newly married couple rode in an open, horse-drawn carriage on the way to their reception, waving to thousands of onlookers. It’s unclear if Harry and Markle will do the same.

According to Deadline, almost 23 million viewers in the United States watched Harry’s brother, Prince William, marry Kate Middleton on 17 different networks in April 2011. Back in 1981, 17 million Americans watched Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana tie the knot.

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke to reporters on Tuesday about how “thrilled” she and William are for Harry and his bride.

“William and I are absolutely thrilled. It’s such exciting news,” she said at the Foundling Museum in London. “It’s a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!