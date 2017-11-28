Wedding bells are ringing! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England in May 2018, palace officials revealed on Tuesday, November 28.

“Her Majesty The Queen has granted permission for the wedding to take place at the Chapel,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. “The Royal Family will pay for the wedding. Further details about the wedding will be announced in due course.”

Harry’s communications secretary added, “Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are delighted that the beautiful grounds of Windsor Castle will be where they begin their lives together as a married couple. The couple of course want the day to be a special, celebratory moment for their friends and family. They also want the day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too and are currently working through ideas for how this might be achieved. This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters of the bride and groom.”

The chapel has been the site of many royal weddings and ceremonies through the years, including Prince Edward and Countess Sophie’s 1999 nuptials and Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla’s 2005 prayer and dedication service.

St. George’s Chapel holds significance for Harry, too. He was baptized at the place of worship in 1984.

Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, announced their engagement on Monday, November 27. He proposed at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace in London earlier in the month. The couple appeared for a photo call later on Monday at the palace’s Sunken Garden, which serves as a memorial for the prince’s late mother, Princess Diana.

“It was just an amazing surprise,” the Suits actress gushed of her husband-to-be’s proposal in a BBC News interview on Monday. “It was just so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee. As a matter of fact, I could barely let [him] finish proposing. I was like, ‘Can I say ‘yes’ now?’”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!