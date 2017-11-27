A fairy tale come true! Hours after announcing their engagement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared for a photo call at Kensington Palace in London on Monday, November 27.

The couple were all smiles as they posed for photographers at the palace’s Sunken Garden, which serves as a memorial to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. The prince, 33, wore a classic navy suit, while the Suits actress, 36, looked stunning in a white jacket over a knee-length black dress. She briefly flashed her engagement ring — which Us Weekly exclusively revealed features diamonds from a brooch that belonged to Diana — during the appearance.

Harry told reporters that he knew Markle was The One “the first time we met.” When asked if his proposal was romantic, he replied, “Of course it was!”

Earlier on Monday, royal palace officials confirmed Harry and Markle’s engagement. “His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle,” Clarence House said in a statement on behalf of Harry’s father, Prince Charles. “The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.”

Clarence House confirmed that the former Army helicopter pilot popped the question to his bride-to-be in London earlier this month. He has informed Queen Elizabeth II and also received the blessing of Markle’s parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland. Us broke the news that the couple will live in Kensington Palace’s Nottingham Cottage, which is just a short walk from Prince William and Duchess Kate’s home.

“We are very excited for Harry and Meghan,” William and Kate, both 35, said in a statement after the engagement news broke. “It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.”

Harry and Markle met in London in July 2016. They made their first joint appearance this September at the Invictus Games in Toronto. She moved to London earlier this month after finishing her seventh and final season of Suits.

