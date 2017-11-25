With speculation mounting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are about to go public with news of their engagement, the British royal has commissioned a very special ring for the Suits star.

Prince Harry, 33, designed a ring for the actress using diamonds from a brooch that once belonged to his mother, Princess Diana, a source tells Us.

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this week, a date has been set for the couple to announce their engagement. “It will definitely be a summer wedding,” a source revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Markle, who recently finished shooting her USA network series, will be moving into Harry’s two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage, according to an insider: “There are no plans for them to live separately. Meghan will move right in.”

Another source told Us their engagement announcement “will likely be some time in January. It gives Meghan some time to get settled and will be a great start to 2018.”

By late June, Markle — who was previously married to talent manager Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013 — will become Harry’s bride.

Fans are eagerly awaiting an announcement that the lovebirds are engaged. According to an article published by The Daily Staron Saturday, November 25, a meeting was held on Friday, November 24, to inform Buckingham and Kensington Palace staff that the couple are engaged and are “planning a non-traditional wedding.”

