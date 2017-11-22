Inside Meghan Markle’s Final Days on ‘Suits’ Set

As Meghan Markle’s Suits days came to an end, multiple sources tell Us Weekly that the 36-year-old actress was soaking in every second of her final moments on set.

Although Markle was said to be “much more reserved” with her Suits costars ever since news of her romance with Prince Harry broke in October 2016, she really enjoyed her last days on set of the USA Network drama. “Meghan was extra pleasant on set and more personable, really engaged with the cast and crew,” a source told Us Weekly.

Markle, who exited the show after season 7 wrapped, has spent a great deal of time with the cast and crew of the series, which she has been part of since it aired in 2011. “The whole cast and crew were getting along better than ever,” an insider revealed to Us. “Having the end near made everyone nostalgic.”

As Us Weekly exclusively reported, Markle and costar Patrick J. Adams shot their characters Rachel and Mike’s wedding in a Toronto hotel on the weekend of November 11. Markle was then seen on set Sunday, November 12, days before Us Weekly exclusively reported that she has packed up her apartment in the city and is preparing to move in with her royal beau, 33, in London.

“When Suits is over, so is Meghan’s life in Toronto,” a Markle pal previously shared with Us. “It’s the end of a really precious era so she’s definitely sad to see it come to an end, but she’s also really excited about starting a new chapter with [Prince] Harry.”

As they filmed the final scenes, Markle’s stand-in, Nicky Bursic, took to Instagram on Friday, November 17, to wish her “all the happiness in the world.”

Although Markle headed to London shortly after she walked off the set for the last time, she’s not turning her back on the people she worked with for six years. “All of her close friends from Toronto will be part of her life forever,” the Markle insider added. “She doesn’t want to say goodbye like that. It’s not goodbye — just a change of locale.”

