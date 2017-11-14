Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle are leaving Suits, but fans will get to see the happy ending they’ve been waiting for. The actors filmed Rachel and Mike’s long-awaited nuptials inside a Toronto hotel over the weekend of November 11, a source exclusively confirms to Us Weekly.

“Everything has been so on lockdown,” explains the source, adding that the crew worked very hard to keep the wedding details from leaking. Markle’s official last day on the USA drama is Wednesday, November 15, and everyone on set has been feeling very “nostalgic,” noted the source.

“Meghan has been extra pleasant on set and more personable, really engaging with the cast and crew,” the second source says, adding that the star, who is dating Prince Harry seems incredibly happy. “She has always been sweet, but since dating Harry, she became much more reserved until now.”

The entire cast and crew are “getting along better than ever” with the season wrapping up, the source added.

As previously reported, Adams, 36, is also leaving at the end of season 7. “He wants to pursue other thing. The wedding made it an easy break for both of them,” a source previously told Us. “He realized his time at Suits has come to an end.”

Both Markle and Adams have been part of the show since its inception in 2011. A wrap party for the show will be held sometime next week.

Adams has already begun working on his next project, a sci-fi drama Clara. He will be starring alongside Pretty Little Liars alum — and Adams’ wife — Troian Bellisario.

Suits returns on USA in January 2018.

