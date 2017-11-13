Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle are set to leave Suits when season 7 ends, Us Weekly can confirm.

“He was always leaving the show. He made his mind up a while ago,” our insider told Us. “Patrick wants to pursue other things and he’s realized his time at Suits has come to an end. They were waiting for Gabriel Macht to sign. He’s going back so there will be a season 8 and as of now, 9.”

Our source also added that since there will be a wedding between Mike and Rachel at some point in the second half of season 7, that “will make it an easy break for Meghan to leave as well.” Adams, 36, has been on the show since its premiere in 2011, as has Markle.

Usually quiet on social media, Adams has recently learned what to post — and what not to post. “I’m not good at it, I overthink every post that I put out and the ramifications and who’ll be listening and how it’ll be received,” he told Esquire magazine in September. He then revealed that things went crazy after — to celebrate the show’s 100th episode — he posted an old photo of him kissing Markle on the cheek on set.

“I went to bed, and woke up in the morning and realized ‘Oh, yeah. I live in a world where you can’t post things about Meghan,'” he told the magazine. His costar began dating Prince Harry in 2016, and everything changed.

“I had this onslaught of people retweeting the thing, people thinking it was a recent picture, and I just thought, ‘What the hell is going on?’ It was such an innocent moment of sentimentality that was twisted into something totally different. It made me feel like… why put myself through this? We’re like brother and sister, it’s not like it was lurid or anything, but it just became a story that people wanted to talk about.”

As Us reported last month, many assumed Markle would not be returning for season 8. “If Meghan decides not to come back for season 8, the show will still keep going, if everyone else signs on,” the insider told Us. “She isn’t the main cast member on the show, and quite frankly, everyone already thinks she’s not coming back.”

Us Weekly has reached out to USA.

