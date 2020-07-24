17 Charming Throwback Photos of the Royal Family

Family photo time! Prince Charles and Princess Diana followed in the royal tradition of sharing frequent pictures with their sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, as the young boys grew up. Now that the siblings are adults with kids themselves, it’s fun to look back at shots from their childhood.

Charles and Diana tied the knot in a lavish royal wedding in July 1981. The couple went on to welcome William in June 1982 and Harry in September 1984.

Although the pair divorced in August 1996, they treated royal watchers to many happy family memories in the interim. “I will fight for my children on any level in order for them to be happy and have peace of mind and carry out their duties,” Diana told BBC1 Panorama in November 1995.

The Princess of Wales died in August 1997 at age 36 following a car accident. William and Harry, who were 15 and 12 at the time, are dedicated to carrying on her legacy decades later.

“[Prince] George and [Princess] Charlotte know all about their late grandmother and what an amazing woman she was,” a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly of William and Duchess Kate’s children in August 2019. “William tells them she’s watching over them from heaven.”

William and Kate even model Diana’s parenting with their kids. “Diana was such a wonderful mother,” the insider said. “William and Kate are doing their best to take after her when it comes to raising George, Charlotte and [Prince] Louis. They’re determined to give their kids a normal life, just like Diana did.”

William and Harry also share photos of their own families with the public, as their parents did before them. As such, Harry and wife Meghan Markle released shots of son Archie in July 2019 following his christening.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son,” the Instagram caption read. “They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment.”

Scroll down to revisit some of the royal family’s most charming throwback photos.