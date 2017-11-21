Adieu! Meghan Markle has packed up her Toronto pad and is preparing to settle down in London, a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly.

“Meghan has officially moved out of her Toronto apartment. Movers were seen there yesterday and today,” the insider tells Us. “Meghan’s furniture from her Toronto home will be going into storage and her personal belongings are being sent to the UK.”

The source tells Us that Markle’s dogs, a beagle named Guy and a labrador-shepherd named Bogart, will soon join her across the pond: They will go with “her mom in L.A. temporary while she settles in the UK and then they’ll make a permanent move her.”

The 36-year-old actress flew from Toronto to London on Saturday, November 18, to spend time with her boyfriend of more than a year, Prince Harry.

“With Suits over, so is Meghan’s life in Toronto,” a source reveals to Us. “It’s the end of a really precious era so she’s definitely sad to see it come to an end, but she’s also really excited about starting a new chapter with [Prince] Harry.”

Although the move will be “a gradual process,” the insider says that Markle will be settled down in the UK “by early December.”

Now that she’s touched down in London, Markle will be living with the 33-year-old royal in his two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage, which she had already started decorating with plants and candles last spring. “There are no plans for them to live separately,” a friend of Markle’s tells Us. “Meghan will move right in.”

Prince William and Duchess Kate reside in close proximity and are ready to help Markle with the big move. “You can’t trust anyone more than family, so it’s no surprise Harry wants them to help make this transition easy for Meghan,” a source tells Us of Markle’s future in-laws.

Markle’s main priority will be planning her royal wedding. Although she and Prince Harry have yet to announce their engagement, “it will definitely be a summer wedding,” an insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The news comes shortly after Us confirmed that Markle and her costar Patrick J. Adams are exiting Suits after season 7.

“He was always leaving the show. He made up his mind a while ago,” a source told with Us. “Patrick wants to pursue other things and he’s realized his time at Suits has come to an end.” The insider noted that because their characters, Mike and Rachel, will wed at some point it “will make it an easy break for Meghan to leave as well.”

After the news broke, Markle’s stand-in took to Instagram to wish her well. “It’s been an absolute pleasure and honour being your ‘STAND-IN’ for the last 2 seasons @meghanmarkle,” Nicky Bursic captioned the photo of herself and the USA Network star. “Though I’ve been on @suits_usa for 6 years, the latter 2 has been my most memorable. Wishing you all the happiness int he world Bella #youdeserveitall.”

According to the source, the season 7 wrap party will take place before Thanksgiving, but Markle isn’t planning on hosting a separate going-away soiree before her move. “She doesn’t want to do it like that. All of her close friends from Toronto will be part of her life forever,” the insider tells Us. “She doesn’t want to say goodbye like that. It’s not a goodbye — just a change of locale.”

