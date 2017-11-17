It’s time to say goodbye to Meghan Markle on Suits! The stand-in for the 36-year-old actress took to Instagram on November 17 to share a message acknowledging that her time on the drama had come to an end.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure and honour being your ‘STAND-IN’ for the last 2 seasons @meghanmarkle,” Nicky Bursic captioned an Instagram photo. She has since made her page private. “Though I’ve been on @suits_usa for 6 years, the latter 2 has been my most memorable. Wishing you all the happiness in the world Bella.”

As Us Weekly reported on Monday, season 7 will be the last for Markle, as well as her costar Patrick J. Adams. “He was always leaving the show. He made his mind up a while ago,” an insider told Us. “Patrick wants to pursue other things and he’s realized his time at Suits has come to an end. They were waiting for Gabriel Macht to sign. He’s going back so there will be a season 8 and as of now, 9.”

The pair, who play couple Mike and Rachel on the show, will wrap season 7 with a wedding, which was filmed inside a Toronto hotel over the weekend of November 11, a source exclusively confirmed to Us.

“Meghan has been extra pleasant on set and more personable, really engaging with the cast and crew,” the source said. “She has always been sweet, but since dating [Prince] Harry, she became much more reserved until now.”

A second source added that everyone on set is feeling very “nostalgic” with both Markle and Adams’ time ending.

Adams posted a photo of the cast on Instagram on November 15, including Markle, following the news of his departure. USA has not yet confirmed.

A post shared by Patrick Adams (@halfadams) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:24am PST

Suits returns on USA in January 2018.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!