Meghan Markle was spotted on the set of Suits in Toronto on Sunday, November 12. The sighting came just one day before Us Weekly confirmed that she and costar Patrick J. Adams are leaving the USA legal drama after seven seasons.

The actress, 36, braved the cold weather in a black hooded parka, skinny jeans and snow boots as she exited her trailer. She wore her brunette locks straight down and carried a tan leather purse with a silver MacBook inside on her shoulder.

Sunday marked one of Markle’s final days on set. A source confirmed to Us on Monday, November 13, that she and Adams, 36, are exiting after their characters, Rachel and Mike, tie the knot in the second half of season 7.

“[That] will make it an easy break for Meghan to leave,” the insider explained. “[Adams] was always leaving the show. He made his mind up a while ago. Patrick wants to pursue other things and he’s realized his time at Suits has come to an end.”

Adams shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the cast on Instagram on Tuesday, November 14.

A post shared by Patrick Adams (@halfadams) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:24am PST

Us exclusively revealed later on Tuesday that the onscreen couple filmed their wedding at a Toronto hotel over the weekend. “Everything has been so on lockdown,” an insider told Us.

“Meghan has been extra pleasant on set and more personable, really engaging with the cast and crew,” a second source said. “She has always been sweet, but since dating [Prince] Harry, she became much more reserved until now.”

Suits returns on USA in January 2018.

