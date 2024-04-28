Justin Bieber is getting emotional in a new glimpse at his daily life.

Bieber, 29, uploaded an Instagram carousel on Saturday, April 27. In between performance shots and a snap of marijuana leaves, the pop star included a somber selfie where a single tear slid down his cheek.

While Justin did not explain what left him sad, his wife, Hailey Bieber, subtly supported the post. After dropping a “like” on the upload, Hailey, 27, commented, “A pretty crier 🥲.”

Justin and Hailey were first linked in 2015, three years before getting engaged. They had an intimate courthouse wedding in New York City in September 2018 and renewed their vows the next year in South Carolina.

Shortly after the pair celebrated their fifth anniversary earlier this year, Justin and Hailey reportedly hit a rough patch.

“There were growing pains in the beginning, but they’re in a good place now,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “Communication is key, and they’ve found that continuing therapy even when everything’s great is useful.”

According to the insider, Justin and Hailey built a “strong foundation” on their shared faith.

Weeks later, they sparked divorce rumors after Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, reposted a call for prayers for the couple. Hailey shut down the claims.

“Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong,” the model wrote via Instagram Story last month. “Made out of thin air … come from the land of delusion.”

Hailey has previously been candid about the “work” she and Justin put into their relationship.

“I just think life is changing all the time,” Hailey told Harper’s Bazaar in August 2022. “Day to day, week to week, year to year. … You have to figure out how to deal with this s–t as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse.’ Like, that’s for real! At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work.”

She later clarified her remarks, explaining on “Call Her Daddy” one month later that she was talking about the difference between compromise and sacrifice.

“I feel that way in most relationships in my life. In friendships, in work relationships,” Hailey told podcast host Alex Cooper. “They can be tough sometimes. I didn’t mean, ‘Overall it’s hard and it sucks.’”

She added, “The whole sentence of what I said was ‘He’s my best friend, I love coming home to him, but yeah, it takes work because I’m 25 years old and I have a life and a career and my own friends so trying to balance my wants and needs and hopes and dreams while meshing my life with another human who has his hopes and dreams and career.’ We’re busy people and we want to be in a marriage and we’re making it work. Sometimes it’s hard. How does it not make sense?”