Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have grown together after five years of marriage.

“There were growing pains in the beginning, but they’re in a good place now,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “Communication is key, and they’ve found that continuing therapy even when everything’s great is useful.”

The insider adds that Justin, 29, and Hailey, 27, also built a “strong foundation” on their shared faith.

Justin and Hailey were first linked in 2015, nearly three years before they got engaged. They wed in September 2018, tying the knot at a courthouse in New York City. On their first anniversary, the musician and the Rhode founder held a second ceremony in South Carolina.

Since their wedding, Justin and Hailey’s connection has continued to flourish. The source notes to Us that the couple make time for date nights.

“Whether it’s a night on the town or ordering takeout, quality time is essential,” the insider adds.

Justin and Hailey, who is the daughter of Stephen and Kennya Baldwin, are not in a rush to take the next step and expand their family.

“I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared,” Hailey told The Sunday Times in May 2023. “It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

Five months later, she told GQ Hype that it can be “disheartening” to be the subject of false pregnancy speculation.

“It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I don’t give a s–t,’” the model said. “When there comes a day that that is true, you, you as in the internet, will be the last to know.”

Justin and Hailey haven’t let outside opinions affect their family planning timeline, which comes amid their respective health challenges.

Hailey was hospitalized with a TIA (transient ischemic attack), commonly referred to as a “mini-stroke,” in March 2022. Doctors also diagnosed her with a Grade 5 PFO, a flaplike opening in her heart, and she underwent heart surgery.

“It went very smoothly and I’m recovering really well, really fast,” she said in a YouTube video in April 2023. “I feel great. The biggest thing I feel, honestly, is I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed, that I will be able to move on from this really scary situation and just live my life.”

Justin was his wife’s biggest supporter during the health scare, and she was able to return the favor when he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in June 2022.

“I think the silver lining of it, honestly, is that it brings us a lot closer,” Hailey said on Good Morning America later that month. “You’re going through this together, you’re being there for each other, you’re supporting each other. There’s just something that really bonds you through these times.”

For more on Justin and Hailey’s relationship, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.