Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) is tired of fans speculating about whether she’s pregnant with her and husband Justin Bieber‘s first baby.

“Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s pregnant.’ And that’s happened to me multiple times before,” the model, 26, told GQ Hype for their latest cover story, which was posted on Tuesday, October 24. “There is something that’s disheartening about, damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant?’

Hailey admitted that questions about her road to motherhood have bothered her. “It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I don’t give a s—t,'” she noted. “When there comes a day that that is true, you, you as in the internet, will be the last to know.”

Justin, 29, and Hailey have candidly discussed how their high-profile romance affected plans to expand their family. The couple dated on and off for three years before reconnecting in 2018. They got engaged one month after rekindling their romance and tied the knot later that year.

“There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?” the Rhode Skin founder told WSJ. Magazine in January 2022. “I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, ‘I’m still super, super young!'”

Hailey later revealed she felt hesitant about starting a family.

“I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child,” she told The Sunday Times in May. “We can only do the best we can to raise them,” she shared. “As long as they feel loved and safe.”

One month prior, Hailey detailed how she has been facing challenges in her personal life.

“I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” she wrote via Instagram Stories in April. “But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least. And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you’re not alone 🫶.”

In a second post, Hailey issued a message to those who are going through struggles as well. “That being said, let’s keep being there for one another. Let’s be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers,” she added. “Let’s just be there for people.. let’s keep showing up for each other even when it’s hard. We’re better together 🤍.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Justin is focused on supporting Hailey.

“[He] couldn’t be more proud of her after she spoke out about the reasons she wants to wait before having children,” the insider shared in May. “It’s something they’ve spoken about with each other plenty, but she’s been through a lot this year and he would never want to pressure her into anything she doesn’t feel 100 percent comfortable moving forward with.”

According to the source, the duo is waiting to have kids until it feels right for them, adding, “He knows they’ll have kids when the time is right, but it’s a huge decision and something they both need to be on the same page about. Justin will wait for Hailey as long as she needs.”

While speaking to GQ Hype, Hailey also opened up about how raising her kids out of the spotlight felt “totally unavoidable” now.

“That was before I was married. Didn’t know who I was going to be married to at the time, I’m sure,” she noted. “Maybe I liked the idea at 18 of not raising kids around certain things, but my life is so different now than it was when I was 18. It’s so hard to say what I’m going to do or not do when there isn’t even a child here yet. I don’t even know what it feels like to be a parent other than a dog parent yet. And that’s not the same thing, by any means.”

Hailey, however, is still looking forward to motherhood.

“It’s also such a private, intimate thing. It’s something that’s going to come when it comes,” she concluded. “And it’s just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people f—king care. Let me do what I want with my body and you guys can do what you want to do with your body — and let’s just let it be that.”