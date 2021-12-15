Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s baby fever! The couple wed in September 2018 and see themselves starting a family one day.

The pair are planning to have kids “when the time is right,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2020, noting that they were “doing amazing.”

The insider added at the time: “Justin has always put family first and would obviously continue to do so when he becomes a father one day, but at the same time, Hailey knows how important his career is to him. Hailey loves seeing Justin happy. [He is] very supportive of Hailey’s modeling and TV career and would not want to pressure her to settle down until she is ready, even though he wants to have a lot of kids.”

The Grammy winner began his relationship with the model in 2015, and they dated on and off until he got down on one knee in July 2018 during a Bahamas vacation.

The duo first wed in November 2018 in New York, tying the knot a second time in front of family and friends the following year in South Carolina.

The Arizona native reflected on her marriage in November 2021, saying during an Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance that she is “learning a lot” as a wife to the “Baby” singer.

“I always like to be careful when I’m giving people advice because I don’t want to come at it like I’m some expert,” the former ballerina explained at the time. “I’m newly married. I got married quickly. I’m still taking it a day at a time. Having the time to be on your own and having the experience to be single and just, like, travel and having had that time I think was the most important thing. That was the biggest thing for me was that I had my own life experience before I joined my whole entire life with somebody and had my own identity and comfortable in my own skin.”

Baldwin’s first year of marriage to Bieber was “really tough,” she admitted in a “In Good Faith With Chelsea and Judah” podcast episode, opening up about her role in the Canada native’s sobriety journey.

“There was just a lack of trust,” she said at the time. “There [were] all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.’”

