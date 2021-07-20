No babies here! Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) shut down pregnancy rumors after her husband, Justin Bieber, hinted that they might be expecting.

“Mom and dad,” the “Yummy” singer, 27, captioned a black-and-white photo via Instagram of the couple on Monday, July 19, sparking some fans to think they were going to be parents.

One user replied, “Wait what? MOM AND DAD?!” A second fan commented, “Baby on the way?”

Hailey, 24, was quick to point out that the Canadian crooner’s caption didn’t mean they were going to have a little one anytime soon.

“I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted,” she replied, adding a crying laughing emoji.

A source previously told Us Weekly in December that the model and the musician “want to start a family when the time is right,” noting that becoming parents has been an “ongoing” discussion for the pair.

The insider noted that the pair’s careers are currently their priority. Hailey “loves seeing Justin happy” while performing, while Justin is “very supportive of Hailey’s modeling and TV career,” the source explained, adding that the Grammy winner “would not want to pressure her to settle down.”

The couple, who got married at a New York City courthouse in September 2018 before celebrating with their friends and family in South Carolina the following year, agreed they aren’t ready to expand their family right now.

“I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman. And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that’s OK,” Justin said during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show the same month.

The “Holy” singer noted that he’s ready to be a father whenever his wife is to become a mother. “I’m going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe,” he explained. “It’s her body and whatever she wants to do.”

Two months prior, a source exclusively told Us that the twosome are in total agreement over their pregnancy timeline.

“Justin is focused on music, Hailey and being a good husband to her,” an insider said in October. “Justin wants to start a family when the time is right, and Hailey feels the same way. They are both on the same page and enjoying being the best partners possible to one another.”