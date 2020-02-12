Hot and heavy! Justin Bieber did not hold back when detailing his “crazy” bedroom moments with wife Hailey Baldwin.

Bieber, 25, took the time to answer fans’ questions during an intimate performance he gave at London’s Indigo at The O2 on Tuesday, February 11. When asked about the types of activities he likes to do with the 23-year-old model, he teased the naughty details.

“So when I’m with my wife, we like to … You guys can guess what we do all day,” he said at the time, per Metro U.K. “It gets pretty crazy. That’s all we do.”

The “Yummy” crooner continued, “We like to watch movies, we like to Netflix and chill, but we definitely do more of the chilling.”

Bieber and Baldwin said “I do” in a New York courthouse ceremony in September 2018 — a few months after reconciling their romance following his March 2018 split with on-and-off ex Selena Gomez. The couple tied the knot a second time in an extravagant ceremony held in Bluffton, South Carolina, in September 2019.

On Monday, February 10, Baldwin opened up about why she and her husband chose to get married so quickly after reuniting.

“It was really funny because we got engaged, and we were like, ‘Yeah, we’re not in a rush to plan a wedding. We’re chilling,’” she said on Bieber’s YouTube docuseries, Seasons. “We wanted to live together, we wanted to move in together, and we didn’t believe in doing that until we were married, so we got legally married.”

Baldwin revealed that the change of course helped to strengthen them as a couple, adding: “Moving in together and living together and getting to share space with each other and just keep learning more about each other, just took away all the pressure of the scary part of getting married.”

During their joint Vogue interview in February 2019, the pair revealed that they attend couples therapy to help maintain a healthy marriage.

“Fighting is good,” Bieber explained at the time. “Doesn’t the Bible talk about righteous anger? We don’t want to lose each other. We don’t want to say the wrong thing, and so we’ve been struggling with not expressing our emotions, which has been driving me absolutely crazy because I just need to express myself, and it’s been really difficult to get her to say what she feels.”