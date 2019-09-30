Justin Bieber Weds Hailey Baldwin — Again! — in Private Ceremony





Here comes the bride once more! A year after tying the knot privately, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) exchanged vows a second time in a full-blown wedding in South Carolina on Monday, September 30, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to a source, Ireland Baldwin, Scooter Braun and Kendall Jenner were all in attendance. “It’s core family and friends and under 100 people,” the source explained of the guest list.

Mr. and Mrs. Bieber first became husband and wife in a New York City courthouse in September 2018. A month later, a source close to the Drop the Mic cohost told Us Weekly the couple were still intending to marry in front of loved ones. “They are still in the middle of deciding whether or not they want a big or small wedding,” the source said at the time. “They would love a small wedding, but they have so many people that they want there and they know once they start planning, it could become bigger.”

As of this March, however, the pair were “not planning on having a bigger wedding celebration in the immediate future,” another source told Us. Justin, 23, was working on his depression and anxiety but was “still not in a great place” at the time. “They will wait until he’s more stabilized,” the source added. “He’s trying to work on his issues and rebuild.”

Amid the delay, even Alaia Baldwin, Hailey’s sister, wasn’t sure about the timeline for the second wedding. “We will see. Who knows what their plans are,” the 26-year-old told Us in May. “They’re very up and down, so I just I’ll be there at some point in a dress, in sweats — we don’t know!”

Earlier this month, Hailey kicked off the wedding festivities with a bachelorette party in Los Angeles. Kendall Jenner planned the night out with pals on Wednesday, September 25.

“They were having a great time,” an eyewitness at Ysabel restaurant told Us. “Every time we saw Hailey, she was hysterical laughing. She looked like she was having the time of her life. She was glowing and looked amazing.”

Bieber and Hailey dated from 2015 to 2016 and reunited in June 2018 following the “Sorry” singer’s split with on-and-off girlfriend Selena Gomez. The couple got engaged one month later.

