Let the celebrations begin! Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) stepped out with pals including Kendall Jenner on Wednesday, September 25, to celebrate her bachelorette party ahead of her wedding with Justin Bieber.

“Tonight,” the Drop the Mic cohost, 22, captioned an Instagram Story that showed her in a form-fitting, strapless white dress with her massive engagement ring on full display. In a since-deleted video on wardrobe stylist Maeve Reilly’s page, Hailey and Jenner, 23, could be seen hugging at a dinner table.

Hailey’s sister, Alia Baldwin, was seemingly on hand for the party as well. The 26-year-old shared an Instagram Story that showed a penis straw in her beverage as well as confetti of the same shape strewn about a table.

The guest of honor sported a faux veil for the occasion, and sipped from a glass that read “bride to be” during their night out in West Hollywood. The “Sorry” crooner, 25, meanwhile, spent some time at a skate park while his wife had a ladies’ night.

Hailey and Justin officially wed in September 2018, but are set to celebrate their love with family and friends later this month at a “very small” ceremony. The couple has enlisted “Love Again” singer Daniel Caesar to perform at the celebration, a source previously confirmed to Us Weekly.

The pair have been gearing up for their big day by pampering themselves and focusing on wellness and relaxation. Hailey recently paid a visit to Beverly Hills’ Pellequr spa where she indulged in a signature scrub in which she added CBD to.

“Pellequr spa is all about getting rid of old skin and focuses on rejuvenating and detoxing,” an insider told Us earlier this week. “Hailey came to add CBD to get rid of any inflammation and did the body treatment for 75 minutes.”

The source noted that the experience at the spa is relaxing “because it’s all about privacy and adds steam and music all at the same time.”

