



Here comes the bride … take two! Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) are considering having their second wedding this fall and keeping the ceremony intimate, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Justin and Hailey still don’t have a wedding date but they are starting to look at fall dates. … It will be very small,” the source explains, adding the wedding locale is still to be determined.

The “I Don’t Care” singer, 25, and the Drop the Mic cohost, 22, first tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. And by this January, they were already contemplating a second wedding celebration, according to an insider. In June, a source told Us that the couple might schedule their second wedding for this September to coincide with the first anniversary of their nuptials.

In the meantime, Justin has been working on his mental health. “I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” the Grammy winner told Instagram followers in March.

Ireland Baldwin, Hailey’s cousin, told Us earlier this month that she’s “so happy for whatever” Justin and Hailey decide to do for their second wedding. “I love Justin, and I love Hailey,” she said. “I love spending time with them. … She’s my little cousin, like my little baby, so I’m so excited to see her growth and her beautiful house that she’s living in. She’s full wife mode now, so I love it.”

The model, 23, also said that Justin and Hailey “really complement” each other. “I think that they’ve really helped each other grow because before … they started off having a lot of growing to do,” she explained. “They were just not ready. They were really young and they had a lot of growing to do and a lot of life to experience, and I think they both now are experiencing things together and learning the ways of love and marriage.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

