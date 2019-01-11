The wedding is … not off! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are already legally husband and wife, but the couple still long to tie the knot in front of family and friends.

“They are still in the middle of deciding whether or not they want a big or small wedding,” a source close to Baldwin tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They would love a small wedding, but they have so many people that they want there and they know once they start planning, it could become bigger.”

Though the singer, 24, and the model, 22, are working toward the big event, the pair have other pressing matters on their minds at the moment. “They’re already married,” the insider notes. “Right now, they are focusing on looking for a new house in L.A. They’re looking at houses in Brentwood, Bel Air and Beverly Hills.”

Why the move? “They’re renting now but want to buy something big enough for a family,” the source says. “They want kids — soon.”

Meanwhile, the newlyweds are on cloud nine. “Hailey is so happy and Justin is doing great,” the insider tells Us. “He’s obviously still trying to focus on his mental health and staying in a good space, and that’s their main priority right now.”

Bieber and Baldwin exchanged vows at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. She at first denied reports of their wedding, tweeting: “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!” However, the duo later accepted that their secret was out and began referring to each other as “husband” and “wife” in public. The Drop the Mic cohost even changed her last name to “Bieber” on Instagram in November.

Us exclusively revealed that same month where the twosome set up their residence. “Hailey and Justin are living in Waterloo, Ontario, full-time now. That’s their home base,” an insider told Us. “Justin has a huge home up there — 9,000 square feet, 1,000 acres, on a lake. He loves it up there and so does Hailey.”

Another source told Us earlier this month that Baldwin and Bieber are looking forward to becoming parents in the near future: “They’re both super family-oriented and are excited about the next chapter of their lives together. Hailey can’t wait to be a mom.”

With reporting by Jennifer Peros

