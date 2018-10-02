Swoon! Justin Bieber finally confirmed (sort of) that he is married to Hailey Baldwin.

The newlyweds, who quietly wed at a New York City courthouse on September 13, stopped by the Stratford Perth Museum in Ontario, Canada, on Sunday, September 30, to see a new exhibit dedicated to his career.

The museum commemorated the special visit on its Instagram page — and revealed in the comments section that “Justin very graciously introduced Hailey as his wife.”

Baldwin, 21, signed a blackboard at the exhibit with a sweet message for Bieber, 24. “I [heart] you forever – Hailey B.,” she wrote, according to the museum’s Instagram post, which was captioned, “We were so pleased to have such a warm and special guest visit the museum yesterday (along with her very special husband).”

The pop star previously visited the exhibit, which showcases memorabilia from his early years in Canada, with his Stratford-based grandparents earlier this year.

Bieber and the model dated from 2015 to 2016 before rekindling in June. They got engaged in July while vacationing in the Bahamas. The pair took their whirlwind romance to the next level when they visited the courthouse in September to obtain their marriage license.

Though multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the “Friends” singer and Baldwin officially tied the knot, she claimed in a since-deleted tweet that they are “not married yet.”

The Drop the Mic cohost’s uncle Alec Baldwin was surprised to find out about the low-key wedding. The Saturday Night Live star, 60, told Access at the 2018 Emmy Awards in September, “They went off and got married, and I don’t know what the deal is!”

