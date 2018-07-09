It’s been a whirlwind month for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin! On Sunday, July 8, Us confirmed that the duo got engaged while vacationing in the Bahamas, which, if you’re keeping track, is just about one month after they rekindled their relationship. After dating in 2015, the pair remained friendly and now it looks likes wedding bells may be in their future. All the while, the 21-year-old model and her 24-year-old singer beau have proven to be sartorially in sync.

Whether they are rocking sexy swimwear in the Hamptons or strolling around NYC in cute-but-comfy athlesiurewear, Hailey and Justin are seemingly on the same style wavelength. Oh, and let’s not forget about their matching ‘dos. While both are known to change up their hair (Hailey’s been brunette, blonde, pink and blue, and we’ve devoted an entire gallery to the Biebs tress transformations), they are currently sporting a similar sunny shade and lob-length mane.

Last month, we surmised that “the couple that does their hair together, stays together,” and since that just might have proven to be true, we’re taking a look at some of their best couple’s style moments. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!